WINNIPEG -- The Government of Canada and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) have reached a settlement over the planned sale of the former Kapyong Barracks land.

The settlement, which was announced on Monday, brings an end to a dispute over the sale of the land on Kenaston Boulevard, which was announced in 2019.

“This settlement is a demonstration of Canada’s commitment to strengthening their relationship with our Manitoba Métis Community,” said MMF president David Chartrand in a statement.

“I am pleased that we have been able to negotiate a way forward that recognizes the importance of our government-to-government partnership and respects the rights of the Manitoba Métis – Canada’s negotiating partner in the creation of this province.”

“This settlement demonstrates our commitment to advance reconciliation and resolve outstanding issues through a respectful and collaborative dialogue,” Carolyn Bennett, Canada's Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Manitoba Métis Federation on our shared priorities to build a better future together.”

The MMF filed a court application seeking to scrap the deal to sell the land in September 2019. The claim said the MMF had outstanding land claims and alleged the government did not negotiate or consult in good faith before signing an agreement to sell the site.

The settlement, according to a news release, includes “financial and other components to advance reconciliation with the Manitoba Métis.”

Other details about the settlement are confidential.

The site was recently renamed Naawi-Oodena by the Treaty 1 Development Cooperation.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.