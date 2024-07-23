WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police to give details on drug, firearm trafficking investigations

    The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding two investigations.

    On Tuesday at 11 a.m., Insp. Elton Hall will be speaking on a drug-trafficking investigation from spring 2024, as well as Project Gauge – a firearms trafficking investigation involving the manufacturing of 3D guns. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

