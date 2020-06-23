WINNIPEG -- Seven people are facing 44 charges after police investigated child and sexual abuse allegations on a Manitoba First Nation, according to the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Police said they were notified on April 9, 2020, by Sandy Bay Child and Family Services of a child abuse case that involved two victims and multiple suspects. Officers noted these alleged incidents took place on Sandy Bay First Nation between 2014 and 2020.

Police investigated, with the help of its criminal investigation unit and Sandy Bay Child and Family Services, and arrested seven people, both adults and youth.

Officers added that the victims have been placed in a safe environment outside of the community.

Police will not be releasing any names to protect the victims’ identities.

All of the suspects have been released from custody with conditions. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later time.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police continue to investigate.