Several highways closed due to crashes in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

The province is warning Manitobans about several highway closures due to crashes.

Three different highways have been shut down Thursday evening.

The first crash was in the westbound lane of Highway 1. The road is closed from Highway 16 for 1.5 kilometres west.

The second incident is at the off-ramp exit for southbound Highway 190 accessing Highway 101.

The third collision has closed westbound Highway 101 at Highway 8.

The province didn't say if weather was the reason for the collisions.

No other details have been provided.

