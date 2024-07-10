Several Manitoba communities under heat warning

A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued heat warnings for several Manitoba communities, including Flin Flon, Norway House and Cross Lake.

According to the weather agency, the warm temperatures are being brought on as an upper level ridge settles over the Prairies.

It notes that daytime highs reaching 30 C and overnight lows of 16 C will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will cool down by the end of the week.

ECCC is warning that extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. The effects of heat illness include swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Manitobans are reminded to drink lots of water, schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day and limit direct sun exposure. ECCC also warns that people and pets should never be left inside a parked a car.

More advice on staying cool in the heat can be found on the ECCC website.