Several road closures to come into effect in Winnipeg this weekend

The City of Winnipeg is informing drivers that a number of temporary road closures are scheduled to take effect this weekend.

These road closures, which are due to crane work and road construction, include:

Hargrave Street from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24;

Grassie Boulevard will be closed between Plessis Road and Skowron Crescent on Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Westbound St. Mary Avenue will be closed from Garry Street to Donald Street from Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.;

Eastbound York Avenue will be closed from Garry Street to Donald Street on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.; and

Eastbound and westbound Broadway from Garry Street to Donald Street will be closed from Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.

The city notes that transit will be rerouted as a result of these closures.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

The Manitoba government is also informing the public of a weekend road closure.

Highway 100 will be closed between Highway 59 and St. Anne’s Road from Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. to Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. due to railway crossing repairs.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and consider using the North Perimeter Highway to avoid delays.