Several suspects arrested after overnight Langside incident

Winnipeg Police say they have several suspects in custody after an overnight incident in the city centre.

According to the public information office, police were called to the 300 block of Langside Street Saturday evening. A heavy police presence was on the scene for several hours into the early morning hours.

Police have arrested multiple suspects, no charges have yet been laid.

The investigation is ongoing, though police have since cleared the scene.

No further details are expected at this time, however CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more become available.