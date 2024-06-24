Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Manitoba

A disturbance approaching from the west has triggered a severe thunderstorm watch for a portion of Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the watch Monday morning for Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki, Norway House, Cross Lake, and Wabowden.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

According to ECCC, these thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a disturbance approaching from the west, and the risk will diminish by Monday night.

The public is asked to monitor alerts and forecasts as the system develops.