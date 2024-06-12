WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Severe thunderstorms coming to Manitoba could produce large hail, isolated tornado: ECCC

A double rainbow near Neepawa, Man. is pictured on June 12, 2024. (Darlene Perrett) A double rainbow near Neepawa, Man. is pictured on June 12, 2024. (Darlene Perrett)
Severe thunderstorm watches and warning are in effect for a portion of southwestern Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued severe thunderstorm watches for areas including Winnipeg, Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Dauphin, Russell and Roblin.

Meantime, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a small area which included the municipalities of Glenboro-South Cypress, and Oakland-Wawanesa.

The government agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail.

According to ECCC, thunderstorms have already developed in parts of southeastern Saskatchewan which are expected to track east into southern Manitoba on Wednesday afternoon.

“The main threat associated with these thunderstorms is large hail, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” the warning said.

ECCC said folks should prepare for severe weather and take cover immediately if it approaches.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

