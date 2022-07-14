Severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, large hail to parts of Manitoba

Severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, large hail to parts of Manitoba

A file image of lightning. (Adobe Stock/CNN) A file image of lightning. (Adobe Stock/CNN)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island