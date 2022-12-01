Sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: police

Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to reoffend and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service issued a notification Thursday, alerting the public that Garry Edwards Jr., also known as Brendin Edwards, Gary Tait, Garry Crasswell and Garry Crassweller, was released from the Bowden Institution in Alberta.

He served a sentence related to a number of offences, including sexual assault and armed robbery.

Police say he was convicted in October of 2013 and was sentenced to 12 years, including pre-trial custody credit.

According to WPS, his most recent conviction came from separate incidents that happened on the same day in April 2021. Officers say he assaulted a random female by choking her until she nearly lost consciousness. Threatening to stab her if she did not comply, he then pulled the victim into a dark area of a nearby building, robbed her, and sexually assaulted her, police say.

Later that day, Edwards attacked a second random female by sneaking behind her as she entered a secure building. Police say Edwards robbed her at knife point, sexually assaulted her, and then stole her vehicle.

Soon after, police spotted Edwards driving the stolen vehicle. He attempted to flee, but was apprehended.

Officers say Edwards is expected to live in Winnipeg, and will be subject to statutory release conditions including living at an approved location, not to consume, buy or possess any drugs other than prescribed medication, and to immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor.

He will also be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Police note Edwards has participated in sexual offender treatment in the past. However, officers say he is still considered a high risk to reoffend, noting females, both adults and children, could be at risk of sexual violence.

Anyone with information about Edwards can call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, the Winnipeg Police Service, your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.