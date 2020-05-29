WINNIPEG -- A 34-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a sexual assault charge following an incident in a city park earlier this month.

Winnipeg Police announced the arrest on Friday, noting the alleged incident occurred on May 17 at Kildonan Park.

According to police, a woman in her 30s was at the park with her child. Police said a man approached the woman, sat down next to her, and began talking.

The man is alleged to have groped the woman during the conversation. The woman, who was not injured, left the park with her child.

The man was arrested on May 28 following an investigation by police.

A charge of sexual assault is pending.

The suspect's name has not been released, as the charge hasn't officially been laid against him, Const. Rob Carver said.

Carver said the suspect was not previously known to police.