Sexual assault suspect runs into bush, falls through ice while trying to escape police

After two and a half hours and a distance of only about seven kilometres, RCMP were able to catch a man who was wanted for sexual assault.

Norway House RCMP said officers saw the man walking in the community on April 28. Upon spotting police, investigators say he ran into the bush.

"He went through the bush and onto the ice on Little Playgreen Lake, where he fell through the ice several times, losing his shoes in the process," RCMP said in a news release.

Police said three officers put on floater suits and went on the ice to rescue the man. One officer fell through the ice, but was able to get out uninjured.

RCMP say they were eventually able to get the suspect off the ice, but he assaulted the officers in the process.

After taking the man into custody, RCMP said the man went into medical distress for hypothermia, and officers had to make a shelter to cover him and provide first aid.

The man had to be carried out on stretcher, as vehicles couldn't get to the spot where he was arrested.

He was taken to hospital and later released back into police custody.

He faces additional charges of two counts of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.