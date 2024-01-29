'Share our culture': Ukrainian ballet to perform in Winnipeg

As we approach the two-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine, a Ukrainian ballet is set to perform in Winnipeg as a way to keep the culture alive.

The National Ballet of Ukraine is currently touring Canada and is set to take the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Monday.

The show, which is called ‘Nadiya Ukraine,’ features excerpts from some of the most famous ballets, including ‘Don Quixote.’ It also highlights Ukrainian culture through traditional dance.

“I think today [dance] is more important than before, because we are having a very difficult time for our country and for our people,” said Natalia Matsak, a dancer with the National Ballet of Ukraine.

“We are really happy that we can share our culture, because this is a very important part of our culture today.”

Matsak said the ballet company’s performances serve as a form of therapy for the Ukrainian citizens who are living through a war.

“In this war, we are able to speak with the audience after performances and before performances and this really helps them,” she said in an interview on Monday.

Attendance at the performance will help to support the Ukrainian dancers, while donations will go to fund non-profits in Ukraine.

“We want to say thank you so much for help, for supporting our country, our people, because [the war’s] been a very long time and a lot of people died in this situation,” Matsak said.

“You are welcome to our show. We have a very beautiful program with a very good part of classical ballet and Ukrainian culture. It will be very interesting for an audience here.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased online.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.