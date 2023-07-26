Shared Health clarifies 6 remain in hospital after deadly Manitoba bus crash

CARBERRY, Man. -

Manitoba's health coordinator says six people, not five, remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash that claimed the lives of 17 others.

Shared Health says it's correcting the information after it mistakenly counted a sixth person as being discharged.

The agency says that person was transferred to another hospital.

The group of seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when it drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and two later died in hospital.

RCMP say officers have not yet spoken with the bus driver, who is among those still receiving medical care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023