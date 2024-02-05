Sherbrook Inn bar and vendor suddenly closes
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain.
The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
CTV News contacted the owner who declined to comment and couldn't say if the closure was temporary or permanent.
People in the community are divided about the closure.
John Leshchansky has lived across the street from the inn for decades.
“There's been all kinds of activities that have taken place there," said Leshchansky.
William Gault lives in the neighbourhood too and isn't upset by the closure.
"I'm glad it's closing, it really does bring a bad element to the area," said Gault.
Not everyone feels that way.
Dale Kirton has been the front desk night manager at the West Broadway establishment since the early 90s. He said ownership ran a tight ship.
“If people weren't good we barred them. That took care of the problem,” said Kirton.
He said it's nonsense to blame a bar, vendor, and hotel for what's happening around it.
“The community isn't safe anymore because of the meth that's come in."
Regular Sabina Duncan is saddened by the closure. She said the bar was safe and she enjoyed playing pool, listening to karaoke and watching shows.
"I knew some people that work there and they're also pretty disappointed that it closed down," said Duncan.
While it’s unclear if the business is shutting down for good, some already have thoughts on what it should be turned into.
Leshchansky would like to see it become a centre for seniors.
“It would be a better choice to have instead of that hotel,” he said.
Gault would want it to be a place that helps people.
“It would be nice to see something for lower income people,” said Gault.
Right now, there are people living in the hotel and CTV News has been told they are able to stay for now.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Chile ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash, sources says
Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in the south of the country, three sources told Reuters.
BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
Liberals stand by Ukraine support, Poilievre suggests PM is 'big talker… little doer' ahead of trade vote
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers say Canada needs to continue to support Ukraine as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday of being a 'big talker… little doer' when it comes to helping the country's war efforts.
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Creative Saskatchewan recovers portion of $331,000 lost to fraud, province says
Creative Saskatchewan has recovered some of its funds that were sent to someone impersonating a client of the economic development agency.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into cardiac arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Saskatoon police seek Arizona U-Haul related to murder investigation
Saskatoon police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that investigators say is connected to a recent murder.
-
Charge should be dropped in fatal THC-impaired driving case, defence says
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
North Bay area getting day off due to solar eclipse
Following a decision made by many other school boards, the four boards in the North Bay area are giving students a day off on the upcoming total solar eclipse April 8.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police warn public of Facebook Marketplace scams
Police are warning Edmontonians about a scam targeting people buying Apple and Samsung products on Facebook Marketplace.
-
Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police
Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.
-
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 New video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
'An officer will be arriving in 22 minutes': Union campaign highlights 'dire straights' of Toronto police staffing
A campaign popping up in social media feeds and in radio ads is aiming to highlight sluggish response times from police as the Toronto Police Service budget remains under consideration.
-
Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes named to NBA All-Star game as injury replacement
Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been named one of two injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.
Calgary
-
Two charged after spree of failed carjackings in N.E. Calgary
Two people are facing several charges after a spree of attempted carjackings in northeast Calgary on the weekend.
-
Students, alumni celebrate 50th anniversary of KISS concert in SAIT gymnasium
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) students, instructors and alumni are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a concert held in the school's gymnasium by one of the most iconic rock bands ever.
-
Man's Lethbridge Casino winnings stolen, composite sketch of robber released
Lethbridge police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with a robbery late last year that resulted in a gambler losing his winnings.
Montreal
-
Catholic Church challenging Quebec MAID law in court on religious freedom grounds
The office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal has filed a legal challenge against Quebec's end-of-life legislation, arguing it violates religious freedom.
-
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
-
As Poilievre drives the conversation on car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez insists the Liberal government is heading into an auto-theft summit later this week armed with ideas for how to solve the problem. But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is trying to convince Canadians he already has a plan, complete with a slick social media campaign that taps into mounting public anxiety about the growing challenge.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
-
3 charged following cocaine, methamphetamine seizure in Mississippi Mills, Ont. by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police says three people are facing drug related charges after a search warrant was executed in a home in Mississippi Mills, Ont..
-
Truck strikes car, spills lumber load on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley
A truck driver is facing charges after a truck collided with a vehicle and spilled its load of lumber on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.
Atlantic
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
-
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Region of Waterloo looking for new spaces for child-care
On the heels of a decision to look for regionally-owned lands and buildings that could be used for housing, the Region of Waterloo is now also exploring whether any could be repurposed for new child-care centres.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
-
Suspicious fires at church, school lead to charges in B.C. Interior
A Penticton man has been charged in connection to suspicious fires at a church and a high school in Summerland over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
Operator backs ending funding to private rooming hotels after B.C. fire inquest
The society that operated the Vancouver supportive housing building where a fire killed two people two years ago says it fully supports the recommendations from a coroner's inquest.