Sherbrook Street reopened after morning fire fight

Winnipeg police say a section of Sherbrook Street has reopened after crews extinguished a fire in the area.

Police tweeted Wednesday morning that Sherbrook Street from Westminster Avenue to Sara Avenue was closed due to a fire.

According to the city, crews responded to the fire at 6:23 a.m. in the 100 block of Sherbrook Street. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from a three-storey, multi-family home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 6:59 p.m.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely, and no injuries were reported.

The street has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.