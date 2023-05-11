Shots fired during home invasion with four children inside: Manitoba RCMP

Mounties in Norway House have arrested five men and are searching for another suspect after shots were fired during a home invasion with children inside.

Police say they responded to the incident at around 8:45 a.m. May 3 at a home in the community of Kinosao Sipi, Man.

When officers arrived, they learned three men had entered the home dressed in black with bandanas and hoodies tied tight around their faces.

Shots were fired inside, police say.

The family, including four children ranging in age from six to 13, were all home at the time. None of the kids were physically injured.

A 50-year-old man who lived at the home was confronted by the men and stabbed.

Police say he sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The three men then fled, joining three others outside.

Officials say their investigation lead them to six suspects.

Over the next several days, RCMP arrested 34-year-old Peter Sheldon Keeper, 35-year-old Cory Joseph Keeper, 29-year-old Bradley John Easter, 28-year-old Malcolm William McLeod and 28-year-old Robert William Menow.

All were from Kinosao Sipi, except Easter who is from Moose Lake.

Police say Menow was released by a judge with a future court date.

The others were remanded into custody and face a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and discharge a firearm while reckless.

Meantime, police continue to search for another suspect, 29-year-old Evan Cromarty. They say he is wanted on four arrest warrants, and is now wanted in relation to this incident, as well.

He is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed he is still in the community.

None of the charges against the accused have been proven in court.

A sawed-off shotgun seized by RCMP in connection with a home invasion in Kinosao Sipi is shown in an undated photo. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Police also seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, and continue to investigate whether this weapon was used during the home invasion.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Norway House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.