Sikh Heritage Month celebrated in Manitoba

April is Sikh Heritage Month in Manitoba, with the province officially kicking off the month-long celebration at the legislature Saturday.

"I am honoured to look around the room and see so many people from the Sikh community in this building today," said Obby Khan, MLA for Fort Whyte and the first Punjabi minister in Manitoba.

Premier Heather Stefanson also spoke at the ceremony. "Throughout this month, Manitobans will have the opportunity to take part in activities that celebrate the role the Sikh community has played in shaping our province's civic, social, artistic and economic life," she said.

Sikh Heritage Month was first recognized Manitoba in 2019. Throughout April, the community celebrates the creation of the Khalsa - the Sikh articles of faith – and the values of humanity, tolerance, and equality.

"These core beliefs have been a source of inspiration to communities right across Manitoba," said Stefanson.

This year, Winnipeg's Sikh community is working together to help those in need. Sikh Heritage Manitoba is doing their second "Fill the Truck Challenge" to garner donations for Harvest Manitoba.

"This particular year, the challenge is for the community to rally and fill up a five ton truck with non-perishable goods so that we can make sure that our food banks are well-stocked," said Parminder Singh Gill, president of Sikh Heritage Manitoba.

Gill said it's about providing selfless service to the community, "Sikhs love making sure that members of our community are well fed," he said.

The food drive is a partnership with Khalsa Aid, a worldwide Sikh non-governmental organization.

Gill said the need for food donations has never been higher. "They're undersupplied. There's a stark demand for non-perishable foods. We are dealing with unprecedented price levels."

Sikh Heritage Manitoba is accepting non-perishable food donations at a number of locations around Winnipeg. More information can be found online.