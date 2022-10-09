Silver alert issued for 73-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Police say Albert Fleury was last seen near the corner of Portage Avenue and Spence Street on Saturday, Oct. 8, around 10:00 a.m.

He is 5’9” with a thin build and has brushed back white hair. Fleury was last seen wearing a purple checkered shirt, black jacket, white belt, blue jeans, and black cowboy boots.

Winnipeg police are concerned for Fleury's well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.