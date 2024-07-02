Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Burrows neighbourhood: WPS

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said Edwin McFadyen was last seen around Redwood Avenue and Sergeant Tommy Prince Street between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police describe McFadyen as 5’10” with a medium build, short greying hair and a small beard. He was wearing a brown Nike zip-up sweater, black sweatpants, and black slider sandals when he was last seen. McFadyen also carries a white and red cane.

Police are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on McFadyen’s whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.