Silver alert issued for missing senior: Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert after an 81-year-old woman went missing earlier on Tuesday.

    Jessie Howell was last seen in the area of Tache Avenue and Dollard Boulevard at approximately 7:25 a.m.

    Howell is five-foot-eight, with a medium build and has short white hair. She was last seen wearing dark runners and a light-coloured spring jacket with light coloured pants.

    Jessie Howell is seen in a surveillance video on Feb. 27, 2024, the day she was reported missing. (WPS handout)

    Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

    Anyone with information on Howell’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.

