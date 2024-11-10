Sinclair family shares heartfelt message ahead of memorial service

Murray Sinclair’s family members say the late justice and senator has been laid to rest according to his wishes.

In a statement shared Sunday morning, his family said Sinclair was given “full Midewiwin funerary rites” earlier this week.

“Although his physical time on this earth has ended, his spirit’s work continues, and he is now walking toward that beautiful place where he will be reunited with generations of loved ones who await his arrival,” the family said.

This afternoon, thousands will gather at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg to pay tribute to Sinclair in a national commemorative ceremony.

He is the first Indigenous leader to be honoured with the ceremony, which is held to honour “eminent Canadians, members of the Royal Family or citizens from another country who have made an impact on Canada,” according to the Canadian Heritage website.

Government representatives, First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders as well as Sinclair’s family will attend with musical performances by Morgan Grace, William Prince, Fawn Wood and Aysanabee.

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to deliver remarks at the service.

The public is also welcome to attend.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg is live-streaming the event.

“Today’s memorial service is a beautiful celebration of the depth and breadth of another side of his work: his life-long commitment to human rights and justice, and his relentless pursuit of the truth,” Sinclair’s family said in their statement. “Dad’s career is of great importance to Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, across the country, and beyond.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to recognize the legacy of his accomplishments and tell him “Giga-waabamin miinawaa” (I will see you again).”

The family of the late Murray Sinclair in an undated photo. (Family of Murray Sinclair handout)

Sinclair, a former senator, judge and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, died on Monday at the age of 73 in a Winnipeg hospital. He was the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba.

During his career, he co-chaired the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba, which examined if the justice system was failing Indigenous people.

Sinclair served as senator from 2016 to 2021.

He chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which gathered stories from residential school survivors across Canada and included 94 calls to action.

A sacred fire was lit on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature for people to pay tribute to Sinclair. The fire went down Thursday after Sinclair's funeral.

A commemorative webpage has been set up by the federal government to learn more about Mr. Sinclair's life and an online book of condolences can be signed.

-With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.