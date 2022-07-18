Single-use plastics: how Manitoba compares to the rest of Canada

As Canada continues to transition away from single-use plastics, new numbers from Statistics Canada show Manitoba’s use compared to the rest of the country.

The data, released on Monday, examined the use of plastics across Canada, including straws and plastic bags, in 2021.

The federal government is banning the importing and making of single-use plastic items like plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of 2022, the sale of them by 2023 and the exporting of them by 2025.

When it comes to plastic straws, Manitoba leads the way in their use. The data says 29 per cent of homes in the province used them, with 41 per cent of the households using four or more a week. Statistics Canada says across the country, 20 per cent of Canadian households used plastic straws in 2021, down from 23 per cent in 2019. Forty-one per cent of households used them four times a week.

The survey also found Manitoba was on the lower end of the spectrum for using their own bags or containers for grocery shopping, with 49 per cent saying they always use them. Manitoba’s use was higher than Ontario (41 per cent), Saskatchewan (39 per cent), Alberta (41 per cent) and British Columbia (44 per cent).

The highest use of their own grocery bags was in Newfoundland and Labrador, with 89 per cent, followed by Prince Edward Island with 88 per cent.

Statistics Canada said approximately 38,000 households across the country completed the survey this year.

CTV News will update this story.