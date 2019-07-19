The City of Winnipeg has fired six building inspectors.

A source tells to CTV News six inspectors have been let go following an internal investigation.

Last week the city announced three had been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the internal probe. Two others had quit and a third retired.

The city says due to the confidentiality of human resource matters it will not be releasing specific details of the nature of disciplinary action taken.

A probe was launched after a citizen group hired a private investigator to tail inspectors. Video evidence appeared to show them doing personal activities during work hours.