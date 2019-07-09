Three city workers are off the job and another three have left permanently, in connection with the property department investigation.

The City of Winnipeg confirms three employees have been suspended without pay, two others have quit and one has retired.

The suspensions are in place pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation.

Angie Cusson, Winnipeg’s director of human resources, says she expects more discipline to be handed down by the time the probe wraps up this month.

“We expect that that number will increase,” said Cusson.

The city paid $18,000 for video surveillance evidence compiled by a private investigator that was hired by a group frustrated with property inspectors.

Cusson says the video was helpful to the city’s investigation.

“The video material and the materials provided, demonstrated that there were inconsistencies in what we had heard,” said Cusson.

A final report to the CAO’s office with recommendations and results is also set for this month.