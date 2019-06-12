

CTV Winnipeg





A controlled burned caused billowing smoke in the southwest area of Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Fort Whyte Alive says its conducting controlled burns on a 91-acre parcel of land near Sterling Lyon Boulevard.

The burns were meant to happen between June 3 and June 14 but were postponed until Wednesday because of high winds, according to its website.

Controlled burns are used to manage the wildlife centre’s native grasslands.