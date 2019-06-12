Featured
Skies over city’s southwest fill with smoke from controlled burn
A witness says the smoke could be seen from Osborne Village around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12. (Source: Roger Buchanan)
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A controlled burned caused billowing smoke in the southwest area of Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Fort Whyte Alive says its conducting controlled burns on a 91-acre parcel of land near Sterling Lyon Boulevard.
The burns were meant to happen between June 3 and June 14 but were postponed until Wednesday because of high winds, according to its website.
Controlled burns are used to manage the wildlife centre’s native grasslands.