Sleep expert shares tips to navigating daylight saving time
Be it for kids or kids at heart, time changes can wreak havoc on our sleep schedules and moods.
But as Manitobans prepare to spring forward this weekend, a pediatric sleep specialist says there are ways to make the switch to daylight saving time a bit smoother.
Daylight saving time officially resumes in Manitoba this weekend, with clocks advancing by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
“For parents of kids, this is usually the easier one between the two time changes. So I have a lot more parents that are much more relaxed about this time because the kids are not waking up super early on the clock,” said Joleen Dilk Salyn, a certified pediatric sleep consultant.
“For adults, it's harder on us.”
Still, Dilk Salyn says the time change can affect children, as their internal body clocks work to get aligned with a new schedule. This often manifests in kids’ behaviour, leading to a whole host of less than charming personality quirks like grumpiness, clinginess and crankiness.
Dilk Salyn said babies will often cry a lot longer and harder, while toddlers and preschoolers will be more hyper and energetic.
“Those are actually all signs that the child is overtired - they've missed kind of their optimum sleep window,” she said.
“The best thing that we can do is just the next day, keep their naps on track if they are still napping and pull the bedtime up just a little bit earlier.”
GEARING UP TO SPRING FORWARD
The pediatric sleep consultant said you can also prepare for the time change in the days leading up to it.
If families are able, they can move the child’s routine a little bit earlier by adjusting meal times, nap times and, of course, bed times.
The catch?
“That does mean we have to wake the child up a little bit earlier,” Dilk Salyn said.
It gives an advantage when the clocks move forward on Sunday and the child’s internal system has already adjusted to the new time.
Adults can do the same, she said.
“It helps our bodies manage that transition, especially come Monday morning.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, 4 players out for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
-
'Out of control': Fire destroys Moose Jaw strip mall
Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want safe, legal access': Health Canada denies terminally-ill Saskatoon man's 'magic mushroom' treatment
A terminally-ill Saskatoon man who was the first person in Canada to receive an exemption to take magic mushrooms now says the federal agency is denying his request to continue his treatments.
-
Report says Saskatoon city budget pressures will be 'coming to a head' next year
The financial pressures at city hall are continuing to mount, according to a new report from city administration outlining the current and future fiscal situation.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
-
Timmins police investigating a serious incident early Friday evening
Timmins police are currently investigating a serious criminal offence and a victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Edmonton
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
$450K worth of cocaine, fentanyl and more seized by police in Edmonton
Police say they have thrown a wrench in a "sophisticated" drug-trafficking operation in Alberta's capital city.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kiska, 'world's loneliest orca', dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tankmate, Kiska, Marineland's last living orca, has died.
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Calgary
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Alberta out at Brier as Koe rink suffers heartbreaking 9-8 loss to Ontario
One Alberta rink is moving on and one Alberta curling icon is out at the Tim Horton's Brier after a pair of Friday contests.
-
Bedard makes likely final Lethbridge appearance at sold-out Enmax Centre
Connor Bedard has caught the attention of the hockey world this season.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion
Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams compete in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
'He'll be our forever captain': Ayr Centennials end season with tribute to Eli Palfreyman
The Ayr Centennials finished their season Thursday night with a tribute to Eli Palfreyman, the team's former captain who died last August after collapsing during a game.
-
Brantford police looking for shooter after man injured, homes damaged
Brantford police are searching for clues into a daytime shooting that sent one man to hospital. Gunshots damage was also found at nearby homes and vehicles.
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge orders man to pay $103K over slide tackle that ‘seriously injured’ fellow soccer player
Nearly five years after a man was seriously injured in a recreational soccer match in North Vancouver, the player who slide tackled him has been ordered to pay more than $103,000 in damages.
-
B.C. planning 'spring booster' campaign for those vulnerable to COVID-19
British Columbia will be offering "spring booster" doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those at higher risk of serious illness, health officials announced Friday.
-
First Nations cultural advisor 'humiliated' after Hyatt employee denied him restroom access, groups say
First Nations groups are calling for a public apology after an employee at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted in the guest losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Ladysmith, B.C.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called to the Ladysmith area after a body was found on the shores of Davis Lagoon earlier this week.
-
Port Alberni expects to repair water system soon after 'worst case scenario' crash
The City of Port Alberni estimates that its water system will be fully operational again on Friday evening, about one day after a vehicle crash caused significant damage to it.
-
Vancouver Island restaurants opening amid troubled times
The kitchen of Victoria's Ugly Duckling Dining and Provisions restaurant hums like a well oiled machine, even though it's only been open for a month.