A slime toy sold at a dollar store in Selkirk, Man., has been recalled due to what Health Canada is calling a chemical hazard.

The agency said the Fun Express Slime has levels of boric acid that do not meet Canadian safety standards for toys.

“Boric acid can be toxic to children if licked or swallowed,” said Health Canada in the recall notice, noting children are more sensitive to the chemical than adults.

It also said if ingested at high levels, boric acid can impact development and the future reproductive health of children.

Only 13 units of the slime toy were sold in Canada, all between July and September of 2019 at the Big Dollar store in Selkirk, which has not received any reports of injuries.

Consumers are advised to take the slime away from kids immediately and throw it out.