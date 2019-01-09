

CTV Winnipeg





A plan to slow down traffic on Wilkes Avenue might not include a speed limit reduction.

Charleswood Councillor Kevin Klein tabled a motion asking the city to explore the idea of lowering the speed from 80 km/h to 50 km/h on a portion of Wilkes.

Klein says the intent of his request was to address safety issues at the Elmhurst and Wilkes Intersection.

As a result, the Assiniboia Community Committee, which includes Klein, is asking for a report on improving safety measures at the intersection and not for a specific speed limit reduction.

Klein says solutions could include turning lanes or lights.

The councillor has said traffic issues around that intersection are one of the big concerns he’s heard about from residents.