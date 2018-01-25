Featured
Smoking on Winnipeg patios banned as of April 1
A person smokes a cigarette in this file photo from Sept. 29, 2009. (Pawel Dwulit /The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 8:05PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 8:06PM CST
Smokers who choose to sit on the patio of bars and restaurants in Winnipeg will no longer be allowed to light up.
City council has passed a bylaw banning patrons from smoking or vaping where food and alcohol is served outside.
Winnipeg had been the last major city in Canada to allow smoking on patios.
The new rule comes in to effect on April 1, 2018.