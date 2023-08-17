Smoky conditions expected to improve later on Thursday: ECCC
Wildfire smoke from forest fires in the northern Prairies and the Northwest Territories continues to cause poor air quality in Manitoba; however, improvements are on the horizon.
As of Thursday morning, much of the province remains under a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change (ECCC), including both northern and southern regions.
According to ECCC, the smoke is still widespread over northern Manitoba. Northwesterly winds are expected to bring this plume of smoke southward, which will once again cause the air quality in southern Manitoba to worsen.
The weather agency notes that the smokiness is expected to improve later on Thursday as the smoke plume is pushed east followed by southerly winds.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, but those most at risk include people with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and those who work outside.
ECCC recommends a number of steps to reduce the risks of smoke, including checking the air quality health index; monitoring your symptoms; wearing a respirator mask if you’re spending time outdoors; and taking breaks at locations with clean, cool air. Those with an HVAC system, should also use the highest rated MERV filter and set the fan to recirculate air.
As of 6 a.m., the air quality index in Winnipeg is at four, which is moderate risk.
