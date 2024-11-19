Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected

Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning for a number of communities, saying a storm approaching from the south will cause “significant” snow in western Manitoba on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It notes that precipitation will start off as rain and then transition into snow as colder air enters the system. The weather agency adds the system will also bring wind gusts as high as 70 km/h, which may cause poor visibility and blowing snow.

By Wednesday evening, snowfall accumulations are expected to range between 15 and 30 centimetres.

ECCC notes that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate amid the accumulating snow as visibility may be reduced and surfaces may be slippery.

Manitobans are urged to consider postponing non-essential travel.

Snow headed to Winnipeg

Along with the winter storm warning, ECCC has issued a special weather statement for Winnipeg and several other communities.

This statement says that a low-pressure system is approaching from the south and will bring precipitation to the Red River Valley. Heavy rain is expected on Tuesday, with accumulations expected to be between 15 and 25 centimetres.

As colder air wraps into the system, the precipitation will turn into snow.

ECCC notes that the snow will start to fall later on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. It adds that by Wednesday evening snow accumulations will range from very little near Lake Winnipeg up to 15 centimetres in the western Red River Valley. Winnipeg will likely see a few centimetres of wet snow accumulation.

Temperatures are forecast to be close to zero, which means small changes in the track of this system could lead to significant changes in snowfall.