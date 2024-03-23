Snow could hit parts of Manitoba as spring break arrives

Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.

Shannon Moodie, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said a developing system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern and eastern Manitoba.

"That's really going to start on Monday and persist through Tuesday," said Moodie. "With that, there will be some gusty winds as well, some gusty northerly winds."

As for how this will impact Winnipeg, Moodie said the city is on the fringes of the current system, meaning it's hard to say what will happen.

"There could be lots of changes in its track yet. So Winnipeg could be in that or it could totally be out of it. So it's really difficult when an area is just right on the edge precept shield of a system."

For those who might be driving south for spring break, they should be prepared for snow as well.

Winter storm warnings have been issued in North Dakota and Minnesota according to the National Weather Service.

In the Minneapolis area, the warning is showing snow starting on Sunday and lasting until Monday evening/Tuesday morning. The warning states there could be up to five centimetres falling per hour.

For Grand Forks in North Dakota, the latest information in the warning shows there could be anywhere from 15 to 43 centimetres that falls between Sunday and Tuesday, making travel difficult.

Moodie is reminding people that if they are heading south, they should keep an eye on the forecast.

"If they're travelling, look at the forecast for the area that they're going, in the areas in between, to make sure that they don't run into any inclement weather."