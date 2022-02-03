Snowman building contest in Manitoba returns to raise awareness of climate change

A unique contest is using a snowman as an icon for global warming.

The Last Snowman Winnipeg is a snowman-building contest that raises awareness and funds for climate change.

The concept is simple enough. Build a snowman, post a picture on the contest’s social media site and then lucky winners get a cash prize in the spring. Accessories are encouraged.

One dollar for every snow creation is donated to a climate change-related organization.

“One of the interesting facts about snowmen and snow sculptures is that it’s actually good for the environment because snow is packed together tightly takes a longer time to evaporate, so it’s good for the earth,” said Pam Simmons, social media and marketing coordinator for Last Snowman Winnipeg.

Source: Facebook / Last Snowman Winnipeg

Thousands of dollars are up for grabs - $2,000 for top snowman, $1,000 for second and five prizes of $200 for the runners-up.

New this year is a business category with another $1,000 prize, but that one does not go to the business.

Instead, Simmons said the cash will be donated to an environmental group of their choice that battles climate change. The one caveat with those entries is that the snowmen must be big so they are visible from the street to inspire others.

The contest was reborn last year after a hiatus from a successful run in the early 2000s.

It began in 2003 as the brainchild of former Winnipegger Maria den Oudsten, a transplant from Holland who fell in love with the city and all of the snow. She is also passionate about preserving the climate that supports it.

“What she wanted to do was have a contest to have people build snowmen so that it would bring awareness to climate change,” said Simmons.

The yearly contest finished when den Oudsten left the city, but made its return last year with 185 images of snowmen posted on the contest site.

Source: Facebook / Last Snowman Winnipeg

Simmons said there seems to be renewed interest in snow sculptures this year and it is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy nature.

“I’ve noticed that, pardon the pun, it is snowballing because there are a lot of contests going on and encouragement for people to build sculptures and I think that’s so fantastic,” said Simmons.

To make things easy Simmons said the contest even has what she calls Snow Lady Ambassadors who visit neighbourhoods to actively recruit and help teach people to build a snowman.

While dry snow this year has made building snowmen difficult, there are ways to get around it. Simmons said the contest has access to some open-ended bags which you fill with snow and within half an hour you have a useable snowball.

Despite being called Last Snowman Winnipeg, the contest is open to all Manitobans.

It has even grabbed the attention of Winnipeg mapmaker Carol Cassell, who is the process of mapping out some snowmen locations.

“I knew I wanted to start a snow sculpture map and I thought they would be great to collaborate with,” said Cassell.

The contest has no corporate sponsors, with all of the prize money being donated by den Oudsten.

For more information or to enter the contest head to the Last Snowman Winnipeg Facebook page.

Submissions are being accepted until March 21.