

CTV Winnipeg





Gimli RCMP is investigating after three snowmobiles were stolen from a business.

Police said a call came in around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday of a theft in progress.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that three Polaris snowmobiles worth a combined $50,000 were stolen.

Surveillance video captured the theft. Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects, who were all wearing balaclavas and distinctive snowmobile jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gimli RCMP