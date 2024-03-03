WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Snowstorms shut down some western Manitoba highways

    The Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon, Man. is blanketed by snow on Mar. 3, 2024. (Source: Manitoba 511) The Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon, Man. is blanketed by snow on Mar. 3, 2024. (Source: Manitoba 511)
    A blizzardy blast of winter weather in western Manitoba has forced several road closures in the region.

    According to Manitoba 511, the following highways are closed as of Sunday afternoon:

    • Highway 5, east of Roblin to Highway 637,

    • Highway 5, west of Roblin to the Saskatchewan Border,

    • Highway 10, from Swan River to Cowan

    • Highway 16, from the Saskatchewan Border to the Town of Foxwarren,

    • Highway 45, from Russell to Road 108 North,

    • Highway 83, between Roblin and Russell,

    • Highway 83, west of Roblin to Highway 637

    • Highway 83, from Swan River to Highway 57

    Earlier Sunday, Highway 366 from Grandview to Inglis, and Highway 482 from Highway 83 to Highway 5 were shut down.

    The province says these closures are due to poor winter driving conditions.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has warned heavy snowfall and high winds are expected to make travel “very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility.” The weather agency is asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

