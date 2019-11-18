WINNIPEG – RCMP have arrested a man, found with an assortment of knives, swords and ammunition, after threats were made against officers on social media.

On Nov. 13, RCMP said they found several serious threats directed at police had been posted on a public social media account. RCMP began investigating, leading police to a 30-year-old man from the RM of Fisher, Man.

Officers went looking for the suspect in several different locations, but could not find him.

The next day, around 10:30 a.m., there was a crash on Tache Street in Fisher Branch. RCMP said one of the people involved in the crash was determined to be the suspect.

RCMP arrested him, and said they found he had six knives with him. RCMP also searched the vehicle and found two swords, ammunition, and several notebooks.

Police searched the man’s home, and officers seized a rifle, ammunition, computers, cellphones, and notebooks.

Brian Hrominchuk is facing a number of charges including uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a fire arm, and unsafe storage of firearms.

RCMP continue to investigate.