Soggy spring cramps thousands of campsite reservations in Manitoba

The flooding and consistent Colorado lows that have rocked the province this spring have spoiled the plans of thousands of Manitobans hoping for a campsite getaway.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News an estimated 3,000 reservations were impacted by campsite closures this spring.

"Over 25 provincial parks have been impacted this spring by flooding or wet conditions because of the late spring arrival and consistent Colorado lows affecting the province over the last few months," the provincial spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

They said camping is dependent on the weather, especially in Manitoba – a province they said is prone to significant weather events.

"While this year it is from wet conditions, the last few years there have been site closures and cancellations due to wildfires. The province has also had group site closures in the last two years from the pandemic."

The province said for those impacted by this year's closures, some of the reservations have been refunded and some have been moved to a different location.

Though some campsites remain closed, the province said there are still lots of camping locations available in Manitoba.

"If a favourite campsite is affected by a closure, the Parks Reservation Service can help move the reservation to a different campground," the spokesperson said.