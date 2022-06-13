Soggy spring cramps thousands of campsite reservations in Manitoba

File image File image

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election

Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island