WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced the Halloween guidelines last week as the holiday inches closer.

Officials are encouraging people to stay home from trick-or-treating if they feel unwell, but the event has not been cancelled.

Despite what health officials have announced with Halloween guidelines, some places have taken the step to cancel their events this year.

ST. VITAL CENTRE

St. Vital Centre announced on Twitter Tuesday that its event will not be taking place.

"Unfortunately, safe trick-or-treating is cancelled this year due to COVID-19," the mall said in a tweet.

It added that this was a difficult decision to make and it was made in the "best interest" of community health.

KILDONAN PLACE AND GRANT PARK

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Kildonan Place and Grant Park Shopping Centres said the indoor events are being cancelled.

The malls usually hold Halloween trick-or-treating events, but due to COVID-19, it will not be happening.

If Winnipeggers and Manitobans plan on going out this year for Halloween, health officials suggest people consider alternatives to trick-or-treating.

For those who want to give out candy, contactless distribution is being encouraged.