Some health-care projects, including nursing homes, on pause in Manitoba

    The Manitoba government is suspending many planned nursing homes and other health-care capital projects, pending a review that includes the province's finances.

    Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the decision is partly due to the latest deficit projection of $1.6 billion, which was revealed after the NDP government was sworn in.

    Asagwara says the review will take time, and will also look at where staffing is available to support new facilities.

    Among the affected projects is a planned personal care home in Lac Du Bonnet, which already had funding committed and was the site of a groundbreaking ceremony before the Oct. 3 election.

    Lac Du Bonnet Mayor Ken Lodge says the home is needed and must proceed, and the construction contract has already been awarded.

    The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say other personal care homes, including ones in Winnipeg and Arborg, are also affected.

