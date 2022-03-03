Some Manitobans having issues depositing MPI rebate cheques

Some Manitobans are experiencing difficulties trying to deposit their Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) rebate cheques.

According to a spokesperson for MPI, banks have returned a small number of electronic cheques because of unclear imaging upon deposit.

The Crown corporation said it believes this is an issue with the banks’ ability to read the cheque code.

The spokesperson noted this is not a printing issue, and there does not appear to be a problem with the physical cheques.

Anyone who has an issue with depositing the cheque can call MPI’s contact centre to have the cheque reissued.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that MPI was issuing its third rebate in less than two years.

The Crown corporation said the $312 million rebate would result in about $328 being issued to the average private passenger policy.

The rebate is due to a number of factors, including fewer claims during the pandemic and strong financial results.

MPI noted that nearly 450,000 of the rebate cheques have been processed.