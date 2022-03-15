Some Manitobans still opting to wear masks despite end of restrictions
Manitobans are waking up to a new COVID normal, as the last of the provincial pandemic restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.
The changes to restrictions include ending the indoor mask mandate and the requirement for self-isolation after testing positive.
With these changes, Manitobans are feeling some excitement but also caution, especially from people who have close, prolonged contact with others as part of their day-to-day.
Some Manitobans said they will still continue to wear masks in public places, with the Manitoba government empowering people to make their own decisions.
"It's a new day in Manitoba. A day that we are going to start to learn to live with COVID, as we have already, but we will continue along that path of lifting and removing restrictions,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.
Despite the changes to restrictions, the province still strongly recommends mask use and self-isolation for those who have symptoms or test positive.
As of Tuesday, schools are also moving to green on the pandemic response system, but not everyone is comfortable.
"There is a very high chance COVID is going to spread rampant through schools," said Grade 12 student Brie Villeneuve, organizer of MB Students for COVID Safety.
Villeneuve is organizing a student walkout for Monday, March 21.
Her group wants masks mandates to remain in schools, especially since spring break is coming up.
"Students are going to be going out with their friends and their family and possibly getting COVID and then bringing it back into the school when we get back," Villeneuve said.
At Frank + Olive, a spa in Winkler, the decision has been made to keep masks for everyone coming inside.
"We are a personal services business that deals with very close contact for extended periods of time with clients,” explained Megan Franklin, spa owner and lead esthetician.
Franklin said she expects some pushback, but nothing she can't handle since she knows her clients support the decision
"I have no real hesitation about what we are going to be doing as of tomorrow,” she said.
CTV News Winnipeg did speak with a few people on Monday in Winnipeg who are excited to not to have to wear a mask anymore
As of Tuesday, masks are still required inside health-care facilities and hospitals.
