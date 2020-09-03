WINNIPEG -- Some of Winnipeg Open Streets bicycle routes are scheduled to close on Monday.

The city said on Thursday that the six of the bicycle and active transportation routes on residential streets will be closed on Sept. 7, leaving only four of the routes open on Sundays and holidays only.

The program was expanded in April to include five extra streets for the summer months. At the time, the city said this was to help with physical distancing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Sept. 13 until Oct. 12, the four routes will limit traffic to one block from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.

These routes include:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

The city said signs and barriers are posted at the beginning and end of these routes to remind drivers and cyclists of the rules. People who violate the rules of the routes could face fines.

"It is important to note that these roads are not closed," the city said in a news release. "Cyclists are reminded to use caution and continue to follow the rules of the road, and pedestrians should not walk on the roadway."

Winnipeggers can still give their input and feedback on the Open Streets project through an online survey.

The survey is open until Sept. 7.