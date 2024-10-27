Some say it's time for Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
As a young child, Dennis Saddleman's mother always ensured he knew how much she loved him, gave him kisses on his forehead and told him how beautiful he was.
That all changed when he was six years old, and those warm words turned ice cold when he was sent to the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The priests and nuns who were tasked with looking after him constantly berated him, beat him, barred him from speaking his language and practising his culture, and sexually assaulted him.
"I didn't know what I was getting into when I got there," he said in an interview on Parliament Hill in front of the Survivors' Flag, which is meant to honour and remember survivors of residential schools.
"I couldn't understand why they were treating us like we were dogs. They punished us even though we were innocent."
More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, the last of which closed in 1996.
An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.
Many survivors who testified at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission shared stories of abuse in those institutions that were similar to Saddleman's, and their words are included in its reports.
Increasingly, however, those stories are subject to what historian Sean Carleton calls "residential school denialism."
He said denialism is a strategy used to twist, misrepresent and distort basic facts about residential schools to shake public confidence in the stories of survivors, and in the process of truth and reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada.
"Overall, the goal of denialism is to protect the colonial status quo," said Carleton, who is an assistant professor of history and Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba.
He also said some media outlets have been used to spread this disinformation.
That includes misrepresenting the number of children who died from tuberculosis in the schools by saying a lot of people at the time died from the disease, and leaving out the fact the federal government's policies exacerbated the impact of the illness in residential schools through overcrowding, poor nutrition and a lack of proper sanitation and ventilation.
Another common theme Carleton sees is that residential schools were "well-intentioned." Denialists ignore that the stated goal of the institutions was to disrupt the connections of Indigenous families and accelerate their assimilation into settler Canadian society.
"It's a constant sowing of seeds of doubt in things that we don't need to be doubtful about, because we've already established the truth about them," he said.
Some people even deny that students died at the institutions at all, even though that has been documented through Canadian and church records.
With U.S. President Joe Biden's historic apology Friday for that country's equivalent of residential schools, Carleton worries the increased attention will lead to even more denialism.
Survivors have been calling for protections from the harms caused by those who try to discredit their stories, or those who try to take matters into their own hands and engage in hateful behaviour.
NDP MP Leah Gazan introduced a private member's bill in the House of Commons ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that seeks to criminalize residential school denialism.
"Residential school denialism is hate speech, full stop," Gazan said in an interview.
"Why, after all the time residential school survivors spent in the schools, are we allowing hate speech and violence to be perpetrated against them any longer? Why are elected officials not doing their due diligence to protect survivors from hate speech? That's exactly what my bill intends to do."
The bill proposes that anyone who, other than in private, promotes hatred against Indigenous Peoples by "condoning, denying, downplaying or justifying the Indian residential school system in Canada or by misrepresenting facts related to it" could be subject to a maximum of two years in jail.
The bill does set out some exceptions, including if the statements were true, if they were relevant to public interest, if they were intended to point out hatred toward Indigenous Peoples or if it is a religious opinion. It has little chance of becoming law unless it is adopted by the governing Liberals.
Canada enacted a similar law in 2022 to combat Holocaust denialism, though so far no case has been successfully prosecuted under that provision.
Canada's special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves, Kimberly Murray, has long called for government intervention to stem the tide of residential school denialism.
In a report last year, she documented increasing attacks from denialists on communities exploring possible discoveries of unmarked graves.
In May 2021, the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where Saddleman attended. That made international headlines, and drew the ire of people who attacked the community online.
"Some came in the middle of the night, carrying shovels; they said they wanted to 'see for themselves' if children are buried there," Murray wrote.
Her final report is expected to be released this week at a gathering in Gatineau, Que.
Saddleman said the abuse he suffered at Kamloops haunted him for years after he left the school. He faced substance use issues and homelessness, and at the height of his pain, an attempt to take his own life.
He said he stopped when he saw his abusers in a vision, saying they continued to taunt him and encouraged him to follow through.
Instead, he took the hate, pain and shame given to him in residential school, and "gave it back -- I gave it back because it's not mine."
"I was walking from darkness, and I walked into the light," he said. "The spirit and all this inside me made me stand tall and know who I am."
Carleton said that while federal legislation may not be able to stop all denialism and the discrediting of survivors' stories, it would be a step in the right direction, along with more education about residential schools and their ongoing impact on people and communities.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September his government has to "look very carefully" at Gazan's bill, saying whenever there are limits put on free speech, careful steps must be taken.
"Canadians are understanding that recognizing truth and reconciliation isn't about feeling bad or guilty about Canada -- it's about committing every day to be a better Canada, and understanding that for us to be the country we all want to be, we need to work hard at reconciliation," he said.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said earlier this month that he supports the bill and that he'd work with his colleagues on next steps. There has been no commitment the Liberals would adopt the legislation and pass it.
"It is an issue that's deeply hurtful, and it impacts particularly survivors and their descendants," he said.
In a statement, Conservative Crown-Indigenous relations critic Jamie Schmale didn't say whether his party supports the legislation, but that it will "closely examine" it and participate in debates.
Gazan said survivors are waiting for action.
"Knowing that this was an institutionalized genocide by the government of Canada, this is the least they can do."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
Health Canada warns against use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca
Health Canada released an advisory last week that warns against the use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca, saying the products may pose a risk of injury and that baby walkers are banned in Canada.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
ANALYSIS Iran faces tough choices in deciding how to respond to Israeli strikes
How Iran chooses to respond could determine whether the region spirals further toward all-out war or holds steady at an already destabilizing level of violence.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
-
No injuries reported in North Central house fire
No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection
A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.
-
Pickard to start in goal as Oilers visit Red Wings
The Edmonton Oilers are starting their backup goalie Sunday in the first of back-to-back road games for the National Hockey League (NHL) club.
-
Homicide investigation leads to charges against four Albertans
Following an investigation, four Albertans have been charged in relation to the murder of a Manning, Alberta resident.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
-
Stampeders finish tough season with 27-12 road win against Riders
A day of hope turned into a day of despair for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
-
1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
Toronto
-
Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
-
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
-
Anand asks Ontario counterpart for a meeting to discuss growing problem of fraudulent car registrations
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Unlocking the black box of early human development without an egg, sperm, or womb
Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna has received a lot of worldwide attention since his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel created a synthetic human embryo.
-
Seven people injured by a vehicle during a fight in Montreal
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured seven people after a fight broke out at an event in Montreal early this morning.
-
Montreal dockworkers hold one-day strike to put pressure on employer
Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal walked off the job early Sunday for a one-day strike aimed at putting pressure on their employer amid difficult contract talks.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
-
Water Service disrupted for repair in Halifax
Water service is temporarily shut down near 6135 Almon Street in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash
Queen’s District RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S.
Vancouver
-
1 seriously injured in Vancouver stabbing
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday.
-
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
-
Evacuation order issued for 3 properties in North Vancouver
Three properties in the Deep Cove area of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate Saturday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Sudbury on Monday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
-
9-year-old girl killed in ATV crash on eastern Ontario trail
One person is dead after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in eastern Ontario. Frontenac County OPP responded to a crash involving an ATV on a trail in Ardoch, Ont., 30 km north of Sharbot Lake.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
-
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Halloween dress up golf event at Merry-Hill Golf Club
Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Girls and non-binary youth explore the engineering field at Conestoga College’s GO ENG Girl
Middle school and high school aged students learn about the possibilities of engineering at the Go ENG Girl event at Conestoga College on Saturday.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.