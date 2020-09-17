WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is spending $1.5 million on homeless shelters in Winnipeg, about half of which is going towards a COVID-19 isolation space.

On Thursday, Manitoba's Families Minister Heather Stefanson was at the Main Street Project to announce new funding for various shelters in Winnipeg, to help in their response to the pandemic throughout the winter.

"This needed support will help our shelter system to provide homeless Winnipeggers safe beds until March 2021," Stefanson said. "Helping us adjust to the challenges of the pandemic during the fall and winter months that we're coming up to."

The new funding includes $726,000 to go towards the isolation space on Sargent Avenue. The space, which is run by Manitoba Housing, is a specific area for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate.

Other areas to receive funding include:

$54,000 to Main Street Project for a day-time drop-in program to help people find more stable housing;

$228,114 to go towards 50 overnight shelter beds at the Main Street Project;

$150,000 for continued support for 50 overnight shelter beds at the Main Street Project; and

$360,000 to the Salvation Army for operations facing financial challenges due to the pandemic.

The funding builds on additional funding announced in April to help homeless shelters respond to the pandemic.