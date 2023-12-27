'Something different, new, adventurous': How families are staying active during winter break

With kids home from school for winter break, parents may be looking for ways to stay active as a family. Luckily, there are a number of programs and events for all ages within city limits.

FortWhyte Alive offers a number of outdoor activities, including tobogganing, orienteering, ice fishing and hatchet throwing. It provides families with a fun way to face the elements together.

“If you just dress for the weather and find the activities that really help keep you engaged, it can be a lot of fun,” said Jeff Buhse, the centre’s public programs coordinator.

Experts say activities like these give children the opportunity to try something new without the pressure and expectations they may face in the classroom.

“If parents are there with them, then they get to spend that one-on-one time with their families which is really important,” said Hayley Simons, a child development and behavioural specialist.

Families can also visit Sagehill Stables for the facility’s winter holiday horse experience event, running from Dec. 27-29.

“It gets us out, it gets us doing something different, new, adventurous,” said Cheryl Peters, who was at the event Wednesday with her family.

Young riders had the chance to saddle up on horseback, as well as groom some of the horses used for the stable’s riding lessons.

Owner and manager Gwen Donohoe said the event gives families a chance to see if they want to get involved in activities outside of winter break.

“We try to do our best to offer some affordable options for people because riding lessons are expensive,” Donohoe said. “But this is a way anybody can just come and see if their kids are even interested in seeing what horses are like.”

Simons, who is also a parent coach, said kids can still benefit even if they aren’t taking part in any activities, events or programs.

“Seeing different aspects of the world and the different offerings we have in Winnipeg are great experiences in general,” Simons said. “But I also think that the downtime at home over the winter break with family with less scheduled, structured time for them to just play, rest, sleep is really critical.”