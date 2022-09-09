'Something for all ages': ManyFest returns this weekend after two-year break

Following a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ManyFest – downtown Winnipeg’s largest street festival – is making its return.

“For the first time since 2019, we are back here downtown with this amazing, family-friendly, free event that attracts thousands of people to our downtown core,” said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communication for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, in an interview on Thursday.

This year’s festival, which runs from Sept. 9 to 11, will include food truck wars; a 3X3 basketball tournament; a professional wrestling show; and a MiniFest Family Zone. The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries event will also feature live music, carnival rides, beer gardens, and a Pup Patio.

ManyFest is open on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Street closures include Broadway between Osborne Street and Edmonton Street, as well as Memorial Boulevard from Broadway to York Avenue. The roads will reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

Hardman noted it’s exciting to see some of the vibrancy returning to downtown Winnipeg.

“We have a long way to go to recover, but we know that events like ManyFest are really critical for the area and for attracting people downtown,” she said.

More information about ManyFest can be found online.

“We just invite everyone to come down and check out the festival,” Hardman said.

“Whether you haven’t been downtown in a while or you’re here every day. There’s something for all ages to enjoy here.”

- With files from Kimberly Rio Wertman.