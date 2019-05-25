

CTV Winnipeg





A family fight at a North End home escalated to a serious stabbing early Saturday morning, say Winnipeg police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Charles Street near Magnus Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where police say he’s in stable but critical condition.

Police arrested the victim’s son and took him into custody.

Cody Mason Pelletier, 25, is charged with assault with a weapon.