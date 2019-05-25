Featured
Son charged in connection to stabbing of 53-year-old father
Officers found graffiti in the residence containing hate-related messages and said the dog was taken to an animal hospital for care. (File image).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 12:46PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:42PM CST
A family fight at a North End home escalated to a serious stabbing early Saturday morning, say Winnipeg police.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Charles Street near Magnus Avenue around 1:40 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital where police say he’s in stable but critical condition.
Police arrested the victim’s son and took him into custody.
Cody Mason Pelletier, 25, is charged with assault with a weapon.