South Perimeter Highway construction forces lane closures

The Manitoba government is notifying residents that construction begins on Wednesday on the South Perimeter Highway, and road closures will be in effect.

The construction is set to take place on Provincial Trunk Highway 100, which is the South Perimeter Highway, at Provincial Road 330.

The construction work on the South Perimeter Highway will cause lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the lane width will be limited to 3.7 metres.

In the work zone, the speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The province expects construction to be finished by July 15.